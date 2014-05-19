1 teen charged in connection with terroristic threats, another in juvenile officer's custody after fire

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office says one teen has been charged in connection with threats involving students and another allegedly set a fire after a domestic disturbance.



A 17-year-old has been arrested after an investigation began in late April, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

Marrocas Sanders of Gobler, Missouri was charged with making a terroristic threat and has been formally arraigned on those charges.

Sheriff Greenwell said the Pemiscot County School Resource Officer received information of a possible "hit list" involving students within the Delta C-7 School District. After the school resource officer followed up on the information and learned of the students targeted, a probable cause affidavit was submitted to the Pemiscot County Prosecutor's Office for the filing of formal charges.

During the course of the investigation, the school resource officer learned of threats that Sanders made on his Facebook page.

Sheriff Greenwell said additional charges could be expected.

He also reports that on Saturday afternoon Pemiscot County deputies were called to a structure fire on County Highway 249 just outside of Wardell.

During the course of the investigation, the fire was considered suspicious and the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office was contacted.

Deputies and the Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire was set by a 16-year-old after a domestic dispute.

The 16-year-old was later turned over to juvenile authorities.

