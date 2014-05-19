1 teen charged in connection with terroristic threats, another i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 teen charged in connection with terroristic threats, another in juvenile officer's custody after fire

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Marrocas Sanders (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office) Marrocas Sanders (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
Marrocas Sanders (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office) Marrocas Sanders (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office says one teen has been charged in connection with threats involving students and another allegedly set a fire after a domestic disturbance.

A 17-year-old has been arrested after an investigation began in late April, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

Marrocas Sanders of Gobler, Missouri was charged with making a terroristic threat and has been formally arraigned on those charges.

Sheriff Greenwell said the Pemiscot County School Resource Officer received information of a possible "hit list" involving students within the Delta C-7 School District. After the school resource officer followed up on the information and learned of the students targeted, a probable cause affidavit was submitted to the Pemiscot County Prosecutor's Office for the filing of formal charges.

During the course of the investigation, the school resource officer learned of threats that Sanders made on his Facebook page.

Sheriff Greenwell said additional charges could be expected.

He also reports that on Saturday afternoon Pemiscot County deputies were called to a structure fire on County Highway 249 just outside of Wardell.

During the course of the investigation, the fire was considered suspicious and the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office was contacted.

Deputies and the Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire was set by a 16-year-old after a domestic dispute.

The 16-year-old was later turned over to juvenile authorities.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly