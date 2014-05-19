Health benefits from bullying? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Health benefits from bullying?

It sounds a bit strange, but part of a new study shows there could actually be health benefits from bullying. Kadee Brosseau explains what it means on Heartland News at Five.

A man accused of plotting with two others to kill his wife pleaded not guilty today in Bloomfield.

A former assistant basketball coach at Southeast Missouri State University was the victim of a violent stabbing in Alexander County.

A Perryville man died over the weekend after hitting a hog with his minivan.

A service dog that went missing after it ran away from a crash on Friday evening was found dead today in southern Illinois.

A woman was arrested near Puxico after an officer found her with marijuana-laced flavored lemonade.

A proposal for five tornado safe rooms at schools in Lincoln, St. Charles, Stoddard, Texas and Webster Counties in Missouri was authorized today to proceed. One of those safe rooms will be at Advance.

Love your cup of joe in the morning? That price could go up. The U.S. government is stepping up efforts to help Central American farmers fight a devastating coffee disease - and hold down the price of your morning cup.

About 1.8 million pounds of ground beef products have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off today in Herrin, Illinois with the Miss HerrinFest Scholarship Pageant.

