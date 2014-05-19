Poplar Bluff police investigating check fraud

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating several forged/ no account checks that were passed to area business.

Police say a total of four returned checks have been reported, with a total loss to date of $3,365.22.

They say the checks were drawn on a fictitious business account and were made payable to Eric Creason and James Chesser.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Bryce Colvin at the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-686-8036 or by email at bcolvin@pbpolice.org.

