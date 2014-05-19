Graves Co. High School student pursues dual credit help from sch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. High School student pursues dual credit help from scholarship

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A Graves County High School student was recently awarded the Graves County Education Association scholarship at the organization's banquet.

Courtney Jones, daughter of Steven and Missy Jones, plans to major in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education at Murray State University.

Through the joint efforts of Graves County High School and Murray State's Racer Academy dual credit program, she has already completed 10 hours, with a 4.0 average.

The GCEA $200 scholarship will assist her with tuition and books at MSU.

Presenting Courtney Jones with the scholarship check, at right, is GCEA President Beth Johnson.

