Graves Co. High School student pursues dual credit help from scholarship

A Graves County High School student was recently awarded the Graves County Education Association scholarship at the organization's banquet.

Courtney Jones, daughter of Steven and Missy Jones, plans to major in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education at Murray State University.

Through the joint efforts of Graves County High School and Murray State's Racer Academy dual credit program, she has already completed 10 hours, with a 4.0 average.

The GCEA $200 scholarship will assist her with tuition and books at MSU.

Presenting Courtney Jones with the scholarship check, at right, is GCEA President Beth Johnson.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.