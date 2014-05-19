Graves Co. High School marks 5th annual Community Service Day

Graves County High School freshmen Taylor Newsome, left, and Kayla Baker paint playground equipment at Mayfield's Kiwanis Park as part of the school's fifth annual Community Service Day on Monday, May 19.

Community service has been a graduation requirement for several years. In 2010, then-principal R.B. Mays started the practice of having students all go out into the community on one day to paint, clean, repair, wash cars, raise funds for charity and more.

Students continue to contribute additional community service hours at other times throughout the year. Still, the school-wide project in spring garners a large number of requests for help from individuals – especially the elderly – and from organizations. In turn, those projects have earned the students a large number of compliments, thank you notes, and other accolades for their kindness, hard work, and the good jobs they've done.

Teacher Michelle McKee coordinates many of the activities. She said Community Service Day is extremely well-received each year. This year's GCHS enrollment is 1,388 students.

