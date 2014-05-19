2 Carbondale men arrested in connection with home burglary

Two Carbondale men were arrested in connection with a home burglary on May 16.

Lavontae K. Dobbs, 21, and Montreal L. Carr, 19, were charged with possession of stolen property. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, they responded to a home in the 500 block of South Lake Heights in reference to a report of a home burglary. Officers learned an unknown suspect entered the locked home and stole property some time around 11 p.m. on May 15 and 3:25 a.m. on May 16.

Police say they identified two suspects as Dobbs and Carr.

The investigations is ongoing.

