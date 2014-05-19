Woman arrested, found with marijuana-laced lemonade

A woman is accused of having marijuana-laced flavored lemonade.Holly Liana Coriell was arrested on May 18 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol while conducting a spot check on Route T near Puxico.She is charged with two misdemeanors of possession of up to 35 grams marijuana and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon.According to court documents, Coriell was a passenger in the car while an officer on scene smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.After searching the vehicle and Coriell's purse, the officer found several small containers of marijuana, four bottles of strawberry lemonade cannabis, several smoking devices, and brass knuckles.Coriell was arrested and taken to the Stoddard County Jail.