2 charged in 2 separate theft investigations

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department has charged two people in connection with two separate theft investigations.



Investigators charged a 15-year-old boy with theft of more than $1,000 on May 9.

According to the sheriff's department $7,700 was reported missing by a resident on Bell Road, southwest of Martin, Tennessee.

They say the teen game some of the money to other juveniles he was friends with and also bought two four wheelers with some of the money.

Investigators say $800 in cash and the two four wheelers were returned to the victim. The teen was turned over to the Weakley County Juvenile Office.

A 22-year-old man was also charged with theft of more than $10,000.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, Dylan Nanney, 22, of Martin, Tenn. was charged after a resident on Sharon Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon, Tenn. reported $12,000 missing on Tuesday, May 13. The victim said the money was taken between 11 a.m. and noon that day.

The sheriff's department said all of the $12,000 was recovered.

