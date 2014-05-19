Former SEMO assistant coach victim of stabbing

A former assistant basketball coach at Southeast Missouri State University was the victim of a violent attack in Alexander County.Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown says his department learned about an attempted robbery and stabbing involving 52-year-old Ronnie Dean of Charleston, Missouri.It reportedly happened May 12 at a home in the small community of Klondike.Dean's son Lezcano says his dad suffered nine stab wounds, including one in the chest which left him with a collapsed lung.Dean is in good condition and may be released from the hospital soon.Sheriff Brown says they have three persons of interest. He also says this crime is no connected to the deadly armed robbery three days later at the First National Bank in Cairo.A fund has been established for Ronnie Dean in Lubbock, Texas. The branch manager will take the donations and put it into an account for Dean. Cash, check, or money order can be mailed.

Ronnie Dean Medical Fund

Plains Capital Bank-account #2910

C/O Brant Daniel - Branch MGR

9802 Quaker Ave

Lubbock TX, 79424