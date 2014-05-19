Hilton Garden Inn coming to Paducah Convention Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hilton Garden Inn coming to Paducah Convention Center

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Hilton Garden Inn will be coming to the Paducah Convention Center.

According to a press release, Senate Hospitality has announced that Paducah Convention Hotel, LLC entered an agreement with Hilton Worldwide to build a downtown Hilton Garden Inn attached to the Paducah McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.

The new hotel will have 121 rooms, will include a restaurant and lounge and reportedly will create 70 new local hospitality jobs.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2015.

