Hilton Garden Inn coming to Paducah Convention Center

A Hilton Garden Inn will be coming to the Paducah Convention Center.According to a press release, Senate Hospitality has announced that Paducah Convention Hotel, LLC entered an agreement with Hilton Worldwide to build a downtown Hilton Garden Inn attached to the Paducah McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.The new hotel will have 121 rooms, will include a restaurant and lounge and reportedly will create 70 new local hospitality jobs.The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2015.