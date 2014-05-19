Missing service dog found dead

A service dog that went missing after it ran away from a crash on Friday evening was found dead.



A service dog program in Ava, Ill. was searching for the missing service dog.

According to Lex Dietz, program director for SIT Service Dogs, a client was involved in a car crash on Highway 51 under the Interstate 64 overpass between Richview and Irvington, Ill.

The woman's service dog, Owen, ran from the backseat of the car when an emergency responder opened the back door.



Owen is a 70 pound neutered male yellow Labrador Retriever.