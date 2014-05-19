Perryville man dies after crash involving hog

A Perryville man died over the weekend after hitting a hog with his minivan.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Michael J. Ernst was driving north on Highway 61 on Wednesday, May 14 when he hit a hog that was in the middle of the road.Ernst then ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.He was taken to St. Francois Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, May 17.