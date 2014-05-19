Fire destroys Carterville bus department

Crews responded to a fire at a school bus department in Carterville early Monday morning.According to our crew on the scene, the building is near Carterville High School.

CUSD #5 Assistant Superintendent Dale Heidbreder says there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time.



Heidbreder also says the building is a total loss and the cause is under investigation.

Dispatchers say the building is used as a break room for school bus drivers, but there were reportedly no buses inside at the time of the fire.