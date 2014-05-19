Man flips car into yard of Pope Co. home

A man who might have been under the influence crashed his car into the yard of a home in Pope County on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Illinois State Police.

They say his car flipped in the yard while the family was gathered together. He then got back into his car and drove to his home on the 1300 block of Mount Sterling Road in Massac County. Police say the man went into the house and locked himself in a room.

According to the ISP spokeswoman, his wife was hysterical and didn't know what happened, so she called 911 for help. His son was also home at the time.

Massac County responded and called ISP negotiators and SWAT to assist. Together, the two agencies were able to get the man to come outside peacefully and talk to them. He was taken into custody without incident at 2 a.m. They were on the scene for several hours overnight.



ISP said they may not know if the man was under the influence at the time of the crash because he was locked inside his home for several hours before he came out, so they won't get a true reading of his BAC at the time of the crash.

According to ISP, the case has been forwarded to the Pope County State's Attorney for consideration into any pending traffic charges, and the Massac County State's Attorney into any criminal charges.



