Driver injured after hitting tree, being thrown from car

A 23-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on MO 51 in Bollinger County on Sunday, May 18 around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David A. Ruckman, 23, from Sedgewickville, Mo. was driving a 1984 Porsche 944 northbound on MO 51 about 9 miles north of Marble Hill. They say he lost control of the car while negotiating a curve, ran off the left-side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say Ruckman was ejected from the car in the crash. They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Ruckman was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

