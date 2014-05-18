Teen sent to hospital after crash near Kaler, KY

A 19-year-old was sent to the hospital on Sunday, May 18 after a crash on State Route 131.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded the crash that was just south of the intersection of State Route 131 and State Route 849 in the Kaler community.

The crash happened around 10:57 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Kelsey Bowman, 19, of Mayfield, was going south on State Route 131. Deputies say Bowman looked down for a moment to plug her cellphone into the charger. The vehicle left the road and she tried to correct it.

Deputies say Bowman was unable to correct the vehicle and it continued off the road onto the right side and hit a ditch. This caused the vehicle to flip on its top.

Bowman was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and her airbag did deploy.

According to deputies, she was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

