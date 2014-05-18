Hundreds attend Garden Walk - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds attend Garden Walk

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds came out for the 2014 Ste. Genevieve Garden Walk the weekend of May 17-18.

Visitors were able to see 22 gardens in the Ste. Genevieve area. These gardens featured flowers, trees and other plants of all kinds.

Most gardens resembled certain features of how they would look in the 1800s, 1900s and included water features. Some gardens are associated with houses also built in the 1800s and early 1900s and were available for a walk through as well.

Vendors were on hand to sell an assortment of flowers including vegetables, plants, etc.

This garden walk is just a number of events in Ste. Genevieve throughout the year to help boost tourism. All money raised goes back into the community to help with working on the gardens as well as promote future events for the community.

