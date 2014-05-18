3-year-old killed in crash, detention hearing for James Watts sc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3-year-old killed in crash, detention hearing for James Watts scheduled

3-year-old killed in crash, detention hearing for James Watts scheduled

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A detention hearing for James Nathaniel Watts has been scheduled for May 20 in Benton, Ill.
The last day of the Cape Girardeau Air Show was Sunday, May 18.
Good afternoon,

A three-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Missouri Route 32 in Ste. Genevieve County on Saturday, May 17. Two other people in the car, a one-year-old boy and the 24-year-old driver, were flown to St. Louis hospitals with serious injuries.

A detention hearing for James Nathaniel Watts has been ordered for May 20 at 11:30 a.m. in Benton, Illinois. Watts was arrested as a suspect in an armed robbery at the First National Bank in Cairo, Ill. that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.

The Cape Girardeau Air Show finished up its two-day event on Sunday, May 18. We were there to show you some of the performances by the Canadian Snowbirds and more.

It’s a beautiful sunny day for the Air Show. Bryan McCormick will have more on the upcoming forecast, on Heartland News at 5.

Volunteers gathered in Sikeston, Missouri on Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18 to help save starving children.

Astronaut and University of Illinois alum Michael Hopkins has offered words of advice to graduates at his alma mater. Delivering Saturday’s commencement address, Hopkins told students to forge their own path even if it means trying again and again.

Did you graduate recently or know someone that did? Send us your graduation pictures to cNews@kfvs12.com and we’ll put them in our Graduation 2014 slideshow. Don’t forget to include the graduate’s name, your name and where you’re from.

Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards may feature a hologram of pop icon Michael Jackson as part of a “history-making performance” dick clark productions is promising viewers and feverish Jackson fans. Katy Perry, Lorde and Robin Thicke will also be performing from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In national news, the devastating wildfires scorching Southern California offer a glimpse of a warmer and more fiery future, according to scientists and federal and international reports. In the past three months, at least three different students and reports have warned that wildfires are getting bigger, that man-made climate change is to blame and that it’s only going to get worse with more fires starting earlier in the year.

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz's brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19.

