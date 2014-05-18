Volunteers gather in Sikeston for project to feed starving children

Volunteers gathered in Sikeston, Missouri on Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18 to help save starving children.

The event will take place at the warehouse of the former Sikeston Supply, located at 912 South Main Street.

It's called the Hope Epidemic, and in the past it has dispatched more than 1,000 volunteers across the southeast Missouri to perform acts of kindness. This year, the volunteers joined forces to pack 200,000 meals that will be sent to regions in Haiti, Africa and other critical areas to feed kids as part of the "Feed My Starving Children" MobilePack project.

The "manna" packs contain six meals in each bag. Each meal costs 22 cents and organizers say for $80, a child can be fed for an entire year.

"Feed My Starving Children" is an organization in Minnesota. They set up the mobile pack events across the country, wherever they can find people and funding.

For more information on how to volunteer and/or donate, you can click here to visit Hope Epidemic online or call 573-620-0587.

