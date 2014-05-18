Boil order for Village of Dongola Public Water Supply lifted - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil order for Village of Dongola Public Water Supply lifted

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DONGOLA, IL (KFVS) -

The boil water order for the Village of Dongola Public Water Supply has been lifted

The order was put into effect on Sunday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

It is a precautionary boil order for all of their customers.

