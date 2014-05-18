2 arrested after Murphysboro crash

Two people were arrested on Sunday, May 18 at about 1:59 a.m. after a crash at the intersection of Second and Walnut Streets in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to Murphysboro police, a driver called and reported a truck going southbound on Second Street had ran a stop light, nearly hit a motorcycle and went down an embankment. The truck had also hit a traffic signal.

When officers arrived, they found Stacy M. Preston, 34, of Murphysboro was driving the truck. She was arrested and charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the investigation, police say another driver, Bradley E. Rife, 49, of Murphysboro, had stopped to help and was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

