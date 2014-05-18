Man injured in Rte. D crash in Pemiscot Co.

A Tennessee man was seriously injured in a crash on Route D in Pemiscot County, Missouri on May 17 around 8:20 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Oscar M. Diaz, 40, from Newbern, Tenn., was driving a 2001 Mercury Cougar northbound on Route D when he lost control and traveled into the southbound lane. He hit a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 28-year-old James W. Glass from Steele, Mo.

Diaz was flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

