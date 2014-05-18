Man hit by car on I-55 in Pemiscot Co.

A man was hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County on May 17 around 10 p.m.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brichae M. Cole, 22, from Florrisant, Mo., was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on I-55 when she hit a man. The car then traveled off the left-side of the road, hit a median cable barrier and came to rest in the median.

Troopers say the man was unidentifiable at the scene and was flown by helicopter out of state with serious injuries.

