EB lanes of I-24 in Marshall Co. back open after crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are back open after an injury crash, according to the Marshall County E-911 Communications.



The crash happened on Sunday morning in Marshall County, Kentucky. The eastbound lanes were closed from mile marker 25 to 27.

As of 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Marshall County dispatch had no further information on the crash.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.