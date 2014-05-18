Witness reacts to Rte. 32 crash that killed 3-year-old

A witness to the crash believes the butterflies are there for the babies involved in the crash. (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)

A three-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Missouri Route 32 in Ste. Genevieve County on May 17.

According to highway patrol, around 4 p.m. Brandon D. Ratliff, 24, from Farmington, Mo. was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Route 32 when it traveled off the right-side of the road and into a creek where it hit the embankment. The crash was less than a mile west of Genevieve Baptist Church Road.

Ratliff had two passengers, a one-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy, both from St. Marys, Mo.

Troopers say the three-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:37 p.m. by the Ste. Genevieve County coroner, Austin Clark.

Ratliff and the one-year-old boy were flown to St. Louis hospitals by helicopter with serious injuries.

A neighbor witnessed the crash.



She said the vehicle hit the creek bed and flipped several times before coming to a rest.



Route 32 was lined with emergency vehicles, she said, and the babies were her concern.

She said something amazing happened when emergency officials were working on the one-year-old. The child started crying. She said it was a bittersweet moment knowing that the child had life in him.

According to the neighbor, there are half a dozen butterflies that are flying around the scene of the crash. She said that she has never seen any butterflies there before ever. She believes they are there for the babies involved in the crash.



