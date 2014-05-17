Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, May 17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, May 17

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, May 17:

High School Softball Spring State Championship:

Kennett-15
Crest Ridge-5
F

Kennett wins the State Championship.

Scott City-10
Mt. Vernon-6
F

Scott City wins third place.

High School District Soccer:

Farmington-4
Cape Central-0
F

High School District Baseball:

Jackson-10
Hillsboro-6
F

Cape Central-2
Farmington-3
F

Bloomfield-8
Puxico-2
F

Doniphan-3
Alton-1
F

Campbell-15
Hayti-2
F

South Pemiscot-2
Holcomb-1
F

Clearwater-10
East Prairie-0
F

Kelly-13
Charleston-4
F

St. Vincent-5
Bismarck-2
F

High School Track and Field District:

Jackson boys and girls win class 4 district championship.
