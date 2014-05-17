Wong's legs lift Cardinals past Braves 4-1

By R.B. FALLSTROMAP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rookie Kolten Wong keyed the St. Louis offense with his legs in support of Shelby Miller's strongest outing of the season, and the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Saturday.

Wong scored on Yadier Molina's sacrifice fly just beyond the infield to tie it in the fourth. He bunted for a hit and drew a wild throw in St. Louis' go-ahead, two-run rally off Aaron Harang (4-4) in the sixth.

The Cardinals matched their season high with their fourth straight win.

Miller (6-2) allowed a run and five hits in seven innings, one inning longer than his previous high this season. He matched his season best with seven strikeouts, fanning B.J. Upton three times.

Trevor Rosenthal fanned two in the ninth inning, with Upton striking out a fourth time, to earn his 13th save in 14 chances.

