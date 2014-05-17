Police: 4 facing shoplifting charges out of Poplar Bluff, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 4 facing shoplifting charges out of Poplar Bluff, MO

Tiffany Glover (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Tiffany Glover (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
James Hovis (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) James Hovis (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
Corey Holbek (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Corey Holbek (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
Craig Cassinger (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Craig Cassinger (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police say four people are facing shoplifting charges out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Poplar Bluff PD Capt. David Sutton, late Thursday officers took a group of shoplifters into custody. Officers say they recently shoplifted several retail businesses in the Poplar Bluff area.

On May 15, an officer stopped a Dodge Caliber on the lot at Mansion Mall Shopping Center. James Hovis and Craig Cassinger were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The officers found a number of new tools with Menard’s tags in the passenger compartment of the car. The officer also recognized James Hovis and Corey Holbek, another car's passenger, as suspects in earlier shoplifting incidents.

When questioned about the tools, Craig Cassinger told police he just bought them, but he claimed the cashier tore up the receipt at the register.

Menard’s store management confirmed the tools were stolen, according to police.

The store told police they were suspicious of the group’s activity, but they wanted to look at surveillance video before calling the police.

Requests for felony stealing charges on James Hovis, Craig Cassinger and Corey Holbek were forwarded to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney on Friday, May 16.

Police say James Hovis, Corey Holbek, and Tiffany Glover were arrested on similar charges stemming from a felony stealing incident at NAPA Auto Parts Store on Highway B on May 9.

