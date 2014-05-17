Cairo Neighborhood Watch - lL man has MERS - Train tracks washed out

An IL man has been diagnosed with MERS- but isn't sick.

It's been a hard couple of days for residents of Cairo, Illinois. Now - a neighborhood watch program is being organized. Kadee Brosseau has the details tonight at 6:00.

Health officials now say an Illinois man has picked up an infection from the only American diagnosed with the MERS virus.

Police say one person is in custody after an attempted robbery at the Shell gas station in DuQuoin.

Recent rain water has washed out soil under railroad tracks near Whittenburg, Missouri - twice.

A wreck on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau slowed traffic on Saturday morning.

An MLB team has hired Hall of Fame and former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa.

A total of 1,348 students received degrees at the spring commencement exercises today at Southeast Missouri State.

Former Southern Illinois University President Glenn Poshard has fears about Higher Ed. Funding.

Today was a beautiful spring afternoon! Bryan McCormick says clouds move in with scattered showers overnight. Tune in to his full forecast tonight at 6:14.

Hundreds came out for the Fun Stop for Kids Fundraiser at the Bel-Air Grill in Cape Girardeau to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp Scholarship Program.

Josh Frydman has Cardinals and high school softball highlights tonight in sports!

