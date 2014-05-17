Event raises cash for Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp

Hundreds came out for the Fun Stop for Kids Fundraiser at the Bel-Air Grill in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

This year's event raised funds for the Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp Scholarship Program.

The event had plenty of fun stuff for people of all ages. There was face painting, Nerf shooting for prizes, food and more activities.

Organizers say about two years ago, a student wanted to make a difference for kids who don't have school supplies on the first day of school. This idea of his blossomed into the organization it is today called the Fun Stop for Kids.

Since then they have helped raise thousands of dollars for local children that are not able to have the necessary items needed for school to learn.

On Saturday, they raised over $400 and over $800 total for the Boys and Girls Summer Camp.

For more information about the program and how you can help, visit http://www.funstopforkids.org.



