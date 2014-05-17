Rain washes out soil under railroad tracks near Whittenberg

Recent rain water has washed out soil under railroad tracks near Whittenberg, Missouri twice. Now crews are left to repair the damage done.

BNSF railroad and other crews are working day and night refilling dirt and rock after rain washed out soil underneath portions of a railroad track in Whittenberg, Missouri.

Several dozen trucks are bringing in rock and dirt to replace the soil that was washed out from rainwater in the last couple of weeks.

Crews on scene say that the recent rainfall in the area has washed out portions of soil underneath the tracks twice.

Crews tell Heartland News that rainwater drains down the cliffs and over the tracks and empty into the Mississippi River.

Traffic is still running smoothly and is not affecting any trains running their routes

