Wreck slows traffic on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

A wreck on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau slowed traffic on Saturday morning.

The wreck happened around 11:25 p.m.

No was injured.

It happened right before the Route W intersection.

A white car coming out of Rhodes 101 going south on Kingshighway struck a black truck going north on Kingshighway.

The front end of a Ford was severely damaged.

A number of patrol cars were on the scene directing traffic and helping the driver.

