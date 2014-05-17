Racing RC cars for a cause - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Racing RC cars for a cause

(Source: Backyard Racing Association) (Source: Backyard Racing Association)
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

On May 31, the Backyard Racing Association in Madison County will have a benefit race for a local family.

Organizers say that night each driver will make a donation for racing, with all proceeds will go to someone that can use the money. Members of the Backyard Racing Association will choose that person.

On Saturday, May 17, they will have their first practice race.

Backyard Racing Association races late model RC cars, modified's and even has a kid's class. They race on oval dirt tracks.

If you would like to ask questions, contact them on Facebook, or email: Eric at eganime@yahoo.com or

Adam at adamsmithracing13@yahoo.com.

Online:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Backyard-Racing-Association/385237831617437

http://backyardracingassociation.yolasite.com/

