1,348 to receive degrees at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University will hold Spring commencement on Saturday.

A total of 1,348 students will receive degrees at the spring commencement exercises. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to the university, 1,092 undergraduate's and 256 master’s and specialist students will receive their degrees.

Twenty-seven undergraduate students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average will be honored at commencement.

Seventy students will graduate summa cum laude,102 will graduate magna cum laude and 194 will graduate cum laude.

Dr. Muriel Howard is the commencement speaker. She is the first female president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

