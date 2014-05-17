Heartland Sports scores Friday 5/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores Friday 5/16

High School Sports scores 5/16

H.S. State Semifinal
Kennett---4
Scott City---1

H.S. Baseball
Notre Dame---7
Chaffee---2

Bloomfield---7
Bell City---3

Bernie---5
Saxony Lutheran---2

Girls Soccer
Carbondale---1
Jackson---0






