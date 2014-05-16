Cape Library kicks off summer reading program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Library kicks off summer reading program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Library will begin a summer reading club between June 2 and August 2. 

Everyone is welcomed to join. 

There are four groups everyone will be placed in depending on age. Future Scientists will be available for everyone up to 6-years-old.

"Fizz, Boom, READ" is designated for 6 through 12-year-olds. Spark a Reaction is set up for 12 to 18-year-olds. Finally, Literary Elements will be for the adults. 

Thursday, May 29 will be the Teen Summer Reading Club kick-off from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be an Ultimate Frisbee tournament and everyone should meet in the Teen Space area prior to the kick-off.

Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, the library will hold a Scholastic Book Fair in the Youth Program Room during normal library hours. 

There will also be a free Read to Succeed tutoring program designed to develop basic reading skills. It is only available for students in first and second grade and will only be available by appointment. It is mandatory to be accompanied by an adult or family member 16 or older.

To set up a tutoring schedule please contact the United Way of SEMO at 573-334-9634.

For more information contact the Library at 573-334-5279 or email at www.capelibrary.org

