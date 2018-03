Job fair in Paducah Kentucky

Career Solutions Community will be hosting a job fair on May 22 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah, Kentucky.This is open to everyone and you will need a resume to get in. As always, dress to impress.There will be a resume workshop available May 30 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.For more information contact Troy Courtney, Program Coordinator, at troyg.courtney@ky.gov or 270-534-3914.