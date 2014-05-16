Vigil held for 2 killed in Cairo, man makes radical transformation, Cape Girardeau Air Festival kicks off May 17-18

Mo. lawmakers are running out of time to pass legislation seeking to nullify some federal gun control laws.

Good evening,

Illinois State Police confirm the suspect in an armed robbery at the First National Bank in Cairo that left two people dead has been arrested. Anita J. Grace, 52, of Olive Branch, Ill., and Nita J. Smith, 52, of Wickliffe, Ky. were killed after they were stabbed. A 23-year-old employee was also stabbed and remains in critical condition. Her identity has not been released.

Blue and white ribbons, the colors of First National Bank, blanket Cairo in a somber remembrance of two women killed in a violent attack. Flowers and cards were placed in front of the bank by friends and family. A prayer vigil was held at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo on Friday. Mollie Lair will have more on the vigil and more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Radical transformation. That's how friends and family describe a Cape Girardeau man's new look. Coming on Heartland News at 10, Crystal Britt will tell us about Keith Seyer. He's lost so much weight, he's barely recognizable.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of shots fired on Thursday and Friday, May 15-16. Police say they believe the two incidents are not related. You can click here for the story.

A Jackson, Missouri man pleaded guilty on May 16 for his role in a deadly crash on April 5, 2013 on Missouri Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County. Bobby Joe Abernathy, 34, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree and vehicular assault in the second degree.

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has formalized an agreement about the effort to support the college newspaper, the Daily Egyptian. You can click here for the update.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival will return to the Heartland on May 17 and 18. It will be at the Cape Girardeau Airport and feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and many other high-flying talents.

In national news, Missouri lawmakers are running out of time to pass legislation that seeks to nullify some federal gun control laws. House and Senate negotiators have agreed on a final version of the bill, but it has not yet been brought for debate. Lawmakers have until 6 p.m. on Friday to pass bills.

Arkansas’ highest court halted the distribution of marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Friday as it suspended a judge’s ruling that struck down the state’s same-sex marriage ban.

Tech companies have filed an emergency lawsuit to prevent the Billboard Music Awards from using their patents to project a Michael Jackson hologram at this weekend’s show. Hologram USA Inc. and Musion Das Hologram Ltd. sued Jackson’s estate and dick clark productions in federal court over technology known for digitally resurrecting deceased rapper Tupac Shakur at the 2012 Coachella music festival.

