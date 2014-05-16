Weekend events in the Heartland 5/16-17

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've go you covered. The Heartland is brimming with events!The Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival will return to the Heartland May 17 and 18.Held at the airport in Cape Girardeau, this year's event features the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and many other high-flying talents.Tickets are $12 in advance/$15 at the gate for adults and $7 in advance/$10 at the gate for children. They can be purchased at capegirardeauairfestival.com , at any Rhodes 101 Stop location or at the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitor's Bureau.There will also be a free shuttle service at the festival.You can click here to get information on the performers or to purchase tickets.The 22nd annual HerrinFesta Italiana will be in downtown Herrin, Illinois. Visit www.herrinfesta.com for complete information.All concerts are general admission and held in the outdoor Piazza area at HerrinFesta.Tickets are required for everyone, adults and children, to enter the Piazza. Tickets purchased online are emailed to you using the email address provided at the time of checkout.The Ballard County Football Boosters will host a trivia night fundraiser on Friday, May 16 in the school cafeteria. Teams of six members will cost $10 per player. Mulligans can be bought for $1 each. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the contest begins at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Mark Williams at 270-832-0314.The spring series of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight starts Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. with Bat Bennett. He is a singer-songwriter who has been playing guitar since the age of nine and has toured all over the southwest with various bands.

2nd Annual Lusk Creek BBQ Festival and Cook Off

The 2nd Annual Lusk Creek BBQ Festival and Cook Off will be May 16-17 in Golconda. It kicks off Friday, May 16 at 6 p.m. with music, food vendors, a beer and wine garden until 10 p.m. It starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Come for lunch or dinner. The winner of the BBQ Cook Off will be announced at 4 p.m.

The first annual 10 Mile Treasure Trail will be held on Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A portion of the funds will go to the Child Advocacy Center. Maps are $5. Contact Pickers Outlet Mall in Johnston City or Rosebud Antique Mall in Carterville for more information. There will be 10 islands in Johnston City, Herrin, Carterville and Cambria, Ill.The 2014 Cale Trail will be at The Barrens Winery on Saturday, May 17. It is a Jeep/4x4 ride to raise awareness for Alopecia and provide funding to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. The ride will be approximately 60 miles throughout Perry County starting and ending at the winery in Perryville, Mo. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 11 a.m. Dinner and music will be available after the ride from 6 to 10 p.m. and the general public is invited to attend at the Perryville winery. Donations can be dropped off at Perryville Overhead Door on the bypass in Perryville for the Cale Trail. Cale Schremp, 4, of Perryville, has Alopecia Universalis. It is an autoimmune skin disorder resulting in the loss of hair on his body.The Cape Girardeau Roller Girls vs. Confluence Crush Heartbreakers of Edwardsville, Ill. will be Saturday, May 17 at the A.C. Brase Arena. This bout features a new highlight - a co-ed mash-up - afterward that welcomes all levels of male and female skaters from teams around the region. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The meet will be at 6 p.m. and the expo bout will follow after a brief break. Tickets can be purchased for $9 at the door the night of the bout and for $7 in advance from any roller girl, at Pitter's Cafe, PMac Music or online.