5 Vienna High School seniors earn dual degrees

VIENNA, IL (KFVS) -

The Vienna High School Class of 2014 will celebrate the achievements of its members, including valedictorian, salutatorian, seven four year honors students, six Illinois State Scholars and a number of scholarship recipients.

According to the school, five students from the Vienna High School have not only completed their requirements for high school graduation, but also have also their associate degree at Shawnee Community College.

Alyssa Paciencia Ferguson, Robert Trenton Lowery, Ashton Nicole Loyd, Assiah Nicole Mercer, Lucas Scott Wright will be among the other college graduates on Friday, May 16, participating in Shawnee Community College’s graduation ceremony.

“Our board, administration, and staff all work hard to provide our students with an environment that helps to promote individual career pathways and allows them to reach their academic and lifetime goals," said Edwin Shoemate, Vienna High School

“These students have challenged themselves to take their education to a higher level while simultaneously completing the requirements for high school,"said Vickie Artman, SCC Vice President. "I congratulate them in meeting their academic goals and wish them much success and happiness.”

The high school graduation is at VHS on Friday, May 23.

