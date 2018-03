Paducah Police Department kicks off summer program

Paducah Police Department is accepting applications for it's third annual Junior Citizens' Police Academy (JCPA).JCPA is a free, 5 day summer camp-style program for adolescence ages 13 through 18.Youth will participate in mock crime scenes, traffic stops and court proceedings.The academy will run from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. daily with lunch provided each day and a complimentary t-shirt.Applications are being accepted until Friday, June 6 with a maximum of 24 participates. Repeat students are welcomed to apply.For more information see the City of Paducah website and email Officer Chris Bolton at cbolton@paducahky.gov Applications can be mailed or delivered to the Paducah Police Department, 1400 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.