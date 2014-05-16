Man arrested in connection with Carbondale armed robbery investigation

The Carbondale Police Department said a man has been found and arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

Stanley L. Cohen, 31, was arrested on an armed robbery warrant.

Police say he was found in the 200 block of North Washington Street in Carbondale on May 20. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



Cohen was a suspect in connection with an armed robbery investigation on May 13 at about 10:45 p.m.

An arrest warrant for armed robbery was issued and the bond on Cohen's warrant was set at $300,000.

According to police, they responded to the 100 block of North Giant City Road in reference to a report of an armed robbery that had just happened at a business. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Cohen.

The investigation is ongoing.



