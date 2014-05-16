1 in custody after attempted robbery at DuQuoin gas station

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Shell gas station in DuQuoin, Illinois.

DuQuoin police say three suspects went in to the Shell gas station on 201 W. Main Street.

One of the suspects came up behind a attendant with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect hit the employee with the gun, injuring the attendant.

All of the suspects left on foot.

DuQuoin police Chief Jamie Ellermeyer says Jeremy L. Shered, 26, of Centralia and Carbondale was arrested for armed robbery (accountability) by Carbondale police officers.

The other two suspects are still wanted.

If anyone has any information, contact Du Quoin police at 618-542-2131.