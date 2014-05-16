FFA students participate in student convention

Pictured L to R: Freshman Alex Frey, sophomore Aaron Stucker, Mariah Hatch of the Class of 2014, freshman Daniel Williams, sophomore Brooke Bailey and Miranda Dunlap of the Class of 2014. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School Dist.)

Future Farmers of America from Poplar Bluff High School participated in career development activities, competing in the fields of floriculture and forestry, during the 86th Missouri State FFA Convention on Thursday and Friday, April 25-26, in Columbia.

The student attendees got to hear an address from Gov. Jay Nixon during the first session of the convention.

