Puckett honored for breaking record, mastering 3 varsity sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Photo by Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) (Photo by Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School multi-sport student-athlete Peyton Puckett was honored at the May 15 meeting of the Graves County Board of Education.

He was chosen for his prowess in football, baseball and basketball in an era when most student-athletes focus on only one sport. The board especially noted Puckett's crowning achievement: setting a new record as the all-time leading scorer in Eagles' basketball history.

Puckett scored some 1,616 points in his varsity career, breaking 1988 graduate Kip Ellington's record. Eagle head basketball coach Terry Birdsong read a letter from Ellington congratulating Puckett on surpassing his record.

Also on hand were Puckett's parents, Mark and Christy, and his younger brother, Preston, as well as head baseball coach Khristain Elliott.

The entourage arrived toward the end of the board meeting, coming straight from a baseball game with the honored guest and his baseball coach still in uniform.

Peyton Puckett announced, "we won."

Pictured, from left, are board member Kevin Curtsinger, along with Peyton, Christy, Preston, and Mark Puckett.

