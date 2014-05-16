Latest on deadly shooting in Cairo - Bill: Teachers could carry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Latest on deadly shooting in Cairo - Bill: Teachers could carry guns - Inmate scared of lethal drug

Blue ribbons have been placed around Cairo in remembrance of the victims (Source: Allison Twaits, Heartland News). Blue ribbons have been placed around Cairo in remembrance of the victims (Source: Allison Twaits, Heartland News).
A new bill says specialized Missouri teachers could carry guns. A new bill says specialized Missouri teachers could carry guns.
This death row inmate says he's scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer or be left alive but brain-dead (Source: MO Dept. of Corrections). This death row inmate says he's scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer or be left alive but brain-dead (Source: MO Dept. of Corrections).
Good afternoon. Folks in Cairo, Illinois are still trying to come to terms with yesterday's deadly bank robbery. We have team coverage starting tonight at 5:00. We talked to friends of the victims - and have new information on the suspect and his court appearance today.

"The sense of innocence for a small town community has been shattered." said one Cairo resident, according to Allison Twaits.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of shots fired on Friday.

A Missouri inmate facing execution next week says he is scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer.  

Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that could allow specially trained teachers to carry guns.

A Carbondale barber who has been cutting hair for nearly half a century will hang up his clippers on Friday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says this weekend should be mostly dry for the Cape Girardeau Air Show! We will take you to the Air Show tonight at 6:08!

Todd Richards has high school softball semi finals and Cardinals highlights!

Have a great evening -

James Long
Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly