Latest on deadly shooting in Cairo - Bill: Teachers could carry guns - Inmate scared of lethal drug

This death row inmate says he's scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer or be left alive but brain-dead (Source: MO Dept. of Corrections).

Blue ribbons have been placed around Cairo in remembrance of the victims (Source: Allison Twaits, Heartland News).

Good afternoon. Folks in Cairo, Illinois are still trying to come to terms with yesterday's deadly bank robbery. We have team coverage starting tonight at 5:00. We talked to friends of the victims - and have new information on the suspect and his court appearance today.

"The sense of innocence for a small town community has been shattered." said one Cairo resident, according to Allison Twaits.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of shots fired on Friday.

A Missouri inmate facing execution next week says he is scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer.

Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that could allow specially trained teachers to carry guns.

A Carbondale barber who has been cutting hair for nearly half a century will hang up his clippers on Friday.



