Heartland Cooks – Smith Brothers Pork Steak & Potatoes

Even though the temperatures this week don’t feel like summer, we’re nearing Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff for summer grilling season. Brothers Brett and Ryan Smith of Jackson, Missouri spend a lot of their time in the summer months manning the grill for family cookouts. The Smith Brothers have even developed a top-secret seasoning blend they sell locally. They share their recipe for pork steak and potatoes, a great outdoor meal you can easily bring to a backyard grill near you.

Ingredients:

Perfect Pork Steak

4 Pork Steaks

1 cup Italian Dressing

All-purpose seasoning (to taste)

Great Grilled Potatoes

4 large potatoes (peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes)

½ large onion (diced)

½ large green bell pepper (diced)

2 Tablespoons butter

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 slices of bacon (cut in half)

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Creole Seasoning (to taste)

All-purpose seasoning (to taste)

Directions:

Place diced potatoes, onion and bell pepper on a large piece of aluminum foil. Add slices of real butter. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, Creole seasoning and all-purpose seasoning. Top with uncooked bacon slices and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap aluminum foil up and over potatoes, folding the edges to make sure nothing leaks. Place potato pouch on hot grill for 1 to 1 ½ hours.

Next, lay your four pork steaks on a baking pan and brush each with Italian dressing. Sprinkle all-purpose seasoning, coating each pork steak well. (Be sure to test your seasoning. If it is a very salty blend, use less). Flip the steaks and apply Italian dressing and seasoning to the other side. Allow pork steaks to rest at least 10-15 minutes. Place pork steaks on a hot grill and cook 10 – 15 minutes on each side until meat reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees. (Brett cooks it longer until it reaches 180 degrees, but according to the government's food safety website, pork is safe to eat at 145 degrees).

Serve with grilled corn on the cob.

