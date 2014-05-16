Man loses 200 pounds, inspires everyone around him

He pushed himself daily and the pounds fell off.

"They put me on a scale," Seyer said. "That's when I found out I was 467 pounds."

He lost so much weight, he's barely recognizable. Keith Seyer is a new man.

Radical transformation. That's how friends and family describe a Cape Girardeau man's new look.

On September 16, 2011 the world as Seyer knew it stopped spinning.

Sometimes it takes fear to invoke change. It was a numbing reality check for a 39 -year-old.

Doctors diagnosed him with an irregular and often rapid heart beat. His weight was a major concern.

He felt shock and disappointment.



"It was a let down," Seyer said. "I had an extra 67 pounds I didn't know I had. The doctor said lose weight or die."

It was his biggest wake up call yet and Seyer wanted to live.

"Gotta do something," Seyer said.

He started out slowly.

"I walked at 1.8 miles an hour for one fourth mile and I was done," he said.



In a month, he was walking a mile.

"Eventually got to where I would do weights," Seyer said.

Keith started to notice a change. He craved more and sought out personal trainer Shawn Taylor.

Taylor taught him how to eat healthy and take his body to a whole new level.

"I was watching him slowly make a transformation," Shawn Taylor said.

Keith Seyer went from not being able to walk a quarter of a mile, to running in his first 5k.

"I got third in my age group," Seyer said.

He continues to inspire others, as he is known to many as a man always ready to give back.

"If I would help one person, they helped another person, then the world would be a lot easier," Seyer said.

He's always putting others first; and that hasn't changed, even with his new body, and new lease on life.

Keith Seyer is beginning to realize what his family and friends already know.

"The main thing I see, more important than anything else is that Junior (Keith) is happy," said Ryan Eftink-Keith's Friend.

"Apparently there's something here for me," Seyer said.

He's here for a reason, perhaps to motivate you.

"You can do it. If i can do it, anyone can do it," he said.



Keith Seyer has lost 200 pounds.

"I'm very proud of Keith," Shawn Taylor said. "I think his story sends a great message."

He's proving anything is possible.

