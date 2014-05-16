Sikeston DPS: 2 shooting incidents not related - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston DPS: 2 shooting incidents not related

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of shots fired on Thursday and Friday, May 15-16.

They say a shooting took place Friday around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of John R. Boulevard.

Police say two men fired shots at each other, then took off in separate vehicles.

When they arrived, officers say no one was injured, but one vehicle did have damage from gun shots. Witnesses said two men fired shots as each other and then took off in their cars.

Police say after a search they found the suspects inside the car. They say an argument led to the shooting.

One person was arrested.

Police have two suspects in custody in connection with another shooting in Sikeston on Thursday, May 15.

They say one person was shot in the back on Ruth Street around 2 p.m.

The victim said he and a friend were riding bikes when someone in a car shot at them. Police later identified the two suspects and arrested them. Charges are pending at this time.

Police say they believe the two incidents are not related.

