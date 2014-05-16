Missouri lawmakers have slim agenda on final day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are beginning their final day of work with many of their top priorities already accomplished but with little chance of success on several high-profile items.

The Missouri Constitution has set a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass legislation.

Still pending on the final day are bills authorizing a bond issuance for public buildings and attempting to nullify certain federal gun-control laws.

But lawmakers already have enacted an income tax cut and passed complex measures overhauling the state's laws on criminal penalties and unaccredited school districts. The Republican-led Legislature has also voted to place a transportation sales tax on the ballot and lengthen Missouri's abortion waiting period.

Some Democratic priorities already have been written off, including a Medicaid expansion and the restoration of campaign contribution limits.

